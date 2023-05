Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan May 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions due to fronts, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the country is to expect rains with thunderstorms. Hail is predicted in the northwest, north in the daytime. The country is to see high winds, as well as fog in the southwest, and dust tides in the south.