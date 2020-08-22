Unstable weather in store for regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for several regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, thunderstorm, southwesterly wind with gusts of 23 mps are forecast for Karaganda region. High fire hazard will persist in the southwest portion of the region. The cities of Karaganda and Zhezkazgan will see thunderstorm and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Parts of Akmola region will observe thunderstorm, patches of fog and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps. Kokshetau city will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Scattered showers will douse most of North Kazakhstan region, accompanied by thunderstorms and fog. Thunderstorm is forecast for Petropavlovsk city.

Thunderstorm and northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for Kyzylorda region. High fire hazard will persist in the region.

Chances of thunderstorm, squall, fog, hail, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind will be high in Kostanay region.

Thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20 mps northern wind are heading to West Kazakhstan region. Probability of storm in 70-100%.

Thunderstorm is set to hit Atyrau region. High fire hazard will persist in the region as well. Probability of storm in 80-85%.

Mangistau region is bracing for torrential rains, thunderstorm, squall, and 15-20 northeasterly wind. Thunderstorm and wind will descend on the city of Aktau. Probability of storm is 90-95%.