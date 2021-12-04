Unstable weather in store for Kazakhstan Dec 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the north, east, south, and southeast of Kazakhstan is to expect unstable weather conditions resulting in precipitation such as rain and snow as well as black ice and ground blizzard in the north and east, and dust tides in the southeast at daytime. The country is to brace in places for fog and high wind, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, Kostanay region is to brace for ice slick, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind in the north, northeast at night as well as fog in the south.

North Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the southwest at night as well as 15-20mps wind in the southeast.

Zhambyl region is to expect fog in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as dust tides in the southwest and northeast during the day and 15-23mps wind in the northeast and mountainous areas.

Pavlodar region is to brace for ice slick as well as 15-20mps wind in the west, and fog in the north at night.

Black ice is predicted to grip East Kazakhstan region. The region’s north is to see ground blizzard and the west is to brace for 15-20mps wind.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect 15-20mps wind as well as fog in the north in the nighttime and morning.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog as well as 15-20mps wind in the northwest during the day.

Atyrau region is to see fog in the south and east as well as 15-20mps wind in the north at daytime.

Mangistau region is to see fog in the north as well as 15-20mps wind in the west at daytime.

Akmola region is to brace for 15-20mps wind in the northeast as well as fog in the southeast.

The south of Aktobe, west and center of Karaganda, and north of Kyzylorda regions are to brace for fog.

Almaty region’s Alakol district is to see 15-20mps wind.



