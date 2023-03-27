Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan on March 28-30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 28-30, western parts of the country will stay under the impact of low atmospheric pressure, due to which unstable weather is forecast on these days, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

As the met service says, precipitation is expected in northern regions, and in the daytime in central regions on March 29. Rain and snow will hit the eastern parts on March 29-30, while on March 30 the region will see heavy snowfall and ground blizzard. Rains and thunderstorms will batter southern and southeastern areas on March 29-30.

Foggy and windy conditions will persist across the country. Dust storms will hit southwestern regions. Black ice is forecast in northern and eastern regions. On March 30, the mercury will fall to -5°C +5°C in the daytime.



