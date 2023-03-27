Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan on March 28-30

27 March 2023, 12:33
Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan on March 28-30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 28-30, western parts of the country will stay under the impact of low atmospheric pressure, due to which unstable weather is forecast on these days, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

As the met service says, precipitation is expected in northern regions, and in the daytime in central regions on March 29. Rain and snow will hit the eastern parts on March 29-30, while on March 30 the region will see heavy snowfall and ground blizzard. Rains and thunderstorms will batter southern and southeastern areas on March 29-30.

Foggy and windy conditions will persist across the country. Dust storms will hit southwestern regions. Black ice is forecast in northern and eastern regions. On March 30, the mercury will fall to -5°C +5°C in the daytime.


Related news
Night frost and snow forecast in Kazakhstan on Apr 8-10
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals
Unsteady weather forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 8
Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin loses in 2023 Murcia Open quarterfinal
Weather warning issued for most parts of Kazakhstan
Almaty hosts Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup
Government backs further development of mature oilfields
Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches Murcia Open quarterfinal
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital
2 Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
3 Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
4 Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
5 Reed fires completely extinguished in wetlands in Atyrau region

News