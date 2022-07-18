Qazaq TV
Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan July 18
18 July 2022 07:32

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms, strong wind and hail is forecast today in Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket northern, northwestern, and southeastern regions. Duststorm is expected in southern and southeastern areas. Southern, southwestern, northwestern, and central parts will see no rain today, Kazinform reports.

Fire risk remains high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions, and in southern areas of Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Kostanay regions.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhetysu, Turkistan, Atyrau, Ulytau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Aktobe regions.

Extreme heat will stay in most areas of Mangistau region, in southern areas of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.


