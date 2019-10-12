Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Unstable weather forecast for Saturday

    12 October 2019, 09:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather is predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform reports with the reference to the RSE Kazhydromet.

    Rude wind of 15-20 m/s, ground frost and air temperature drop to 1-3°C is expected in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

    Strong wind of 15-20 m / s, fog and thunderstorm will hit East Kazakhstan and Almaty region. Foggy weather is also expected during night and morning hours in Atyrau region.

    Heavy wind gusting to 15-20 m/s, fog is expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

    Thunderstorm and fog are expected in some areas of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in some areas of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued