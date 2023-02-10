Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

10 February 2023, 16:10
Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather bringing snow and up to 15-23mps wind this weekend, Kazinform reports.

Wind blowing 30mps and over is predicted in Turkestan region on February 11, and Zhambyl region on February 11-12. The country's north, northwest, and east are to brace for wind with ground blizzard. Kazakhstan is to expect fog as well as ice-slick in the west, south, and southeast.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as -17-25 degrees Celsius in the east, and -10-25 degrees Ceslius in the southeast at night. The south is to enjoy 3-8 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day on February 13.


