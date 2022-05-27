Go to the main site
    Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 28-30

    27 May 2022, 16:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The greater part of Kazakhstan will be affected by a trough of a high-altitude cyclone causing unstable weather conditions resulting in thunderstorms as well as heavy rains, squalls, and hail in the north, center, south, and southeast on May 28, Kaiznform reports.

    According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, -2 degrees Celsius ground frosts are to grip the north, northwest, and center of the country at night. Only the west of Kazakhstan is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation due to a spur of the Western anticyclone.

    High winds are to batter the country. Temperature is set to rise in the greater part of the country during the day early next week, with the mercury rising to 25-30 degrees Celsius in the west and northwest, 33 degrees Celsius in the south, 23-28 degrees Celsius in the north, and 25-30 degrees Celsius in the center.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

