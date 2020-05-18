Go to the main site
    Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 18

    18 May 2020, 07:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is forecast for Kazakhstan on May 18, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, hail, squall wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 23 mps are predicted for Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Hail, thunderstorm, fog , 15-20 mps wind are expected in Zhambyl regions.

    15-20 mps wind, thunderstorm, hail will hit some parts of Akmola and Kostanay regions.

    Forecasters predict fog and thunderstorm for Mangistau region on May 18.

    Thunderstorm, wind of 15-20 mps and fog during night and morning hours are expected in North-Kazakhstan region.

    Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind and hail are forecast for West Kazakhstan region.

    Residents of Karaganda region are warned about thunderstorm and rude wind of 18 mps.

    18 mps wind will blow in Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

    Thunderstorm is predicted for Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions. Extreme fire hazard remains in East Kazakhstan region.

    Hail and thunderstorm will hit some areas of Pavlodar region on May 18.


    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
