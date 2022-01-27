Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 27

    27 January 2022, 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts unstable weather conditions are to linger in the west, east and north of Kazakhstan resulting in precipitation mostly as snow as well as ground blizzard in the northwest and high wind in the east. No precipitation is in store for the rest of the country due to an anticyclone spur. The country is to brace in places for fog as well as ice-slick in the southwest, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Mangistau region is to brace for fog in the northeast as well as ice-slick in the west and north.

    Kostanay region is to expect fog in the south as well as ground blizzard in the west and north at daytime.

    East Kazakhstan region is to see ground blizzard in the west and north as well as 15-20mps wind in the west.

    Fog is forecast for the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan, north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl, north, center of Kyzylorda, north, east of Atyrau, east of Aktobe, south of North Kazakhstan regions as well as south and east of Almaty region in the nighttime and morning.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events