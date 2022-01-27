Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 27

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 January 2022, 07:15
Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts unstable weather conditions are to linger in the west, east and north of Kazakhstan resulting in precipitation mostly as snow as well as ground blizzard in the northwest and high wind in the east. No precipitation is in store for the rest of the country due to an anticyclone spur. The country is to brace in places for fog as well as ice-slick in the southwest, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Mangistau region is to brace for fog in the northeast as well as ice-slick in the west and north.

Kostanay region is to expect fog in the south as well as ground blizzard in the west and north at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to see ground blizzard in the west and north as well as 15-20mps wind in the west.

Fog is forecast for the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan, north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl, north, center of Kyzylorda, north, east of Atyrau, east of Aktobe, south of North Kazakhstan regions as well as south and east of Almaty region in the nighttime and morning.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year