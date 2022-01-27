Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts unstable weather conditions are to linger in the west, east and north of Kazakhstan resulting in precipitation mostly as snow as well as ground blizzard in the northwest and high wind in the east. No precipitation is in store for the rest of the country due to an anticyclone spur. The country is to brace in places for fog as well as ice-slick in the southwest, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Mangistau region is to brace for fog in the northeast as well as ice-slick in the west and north.

Kostanay region is to expect fog in the south as well as ground blizzard in the west and north at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to see ground blizzard in the west and north as well as 15-20mps wind in the west.

Fog is forecast for the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan, north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl, north, center of Kyzylorda, north, east of Atyrau, east of Aktobe, south of North Kazakhstan regions as well as south and east of Almaty region in the nighttime and morning.