Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 29

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 December 2021, 07:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to a trough of the Northwestern cyclone unstable weather conditions are to linger in the north of Kazakhstan resulting in snow and high wind with ground blizzard. Only the southeast of the country is to brace for no precipitation. Fog is to coat the country in places, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The south and east of Kostanay region are to brace for ground blizzard and fog.

Fog is to coat the south of North Kazakhstan region.

The east and south of Almaty region are to see fog. 18-23mps wind is predicted in Alakolsk ozer area.

Akmola region is to brace for ground blizzard in the south and east as well as 15-20mps wind in the east.

The west of Pavlodar region is to see ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind.

The north of Karaganda region is to see ground blizzard. The region’s southeast and center are to brace for fog.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzard in the northwest during the day as well as 15-20mps wind in the center.

Fog is to coat the south and center of Kyzylorda region.

Fog is forecast for the south, center of Mangistau, north of West Kazakhstan, and northwest, north of Aktobe regions.

The north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan and Zhambyl regions are to see fog.

Atyrau region is to expect fog and ice slick in the west, east, and center.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
