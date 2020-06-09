Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Unstable weather expected in Kazakhstan June 9

    9 June 2020, 07:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected in Kazakhstan on June 9, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

    Winds will strengthen to 15-20 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola regions.

    Dust storm is expected in some parts of Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Rude wind gusting to 18 mps is forecast for Atyrau region.

    Dust storm is also predicted for Mangistau region.

    Hail is in store for West Kazakhstan region of the country.

    Fog will blanket some parts of North Kazakhstan region during night and morning hours.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and southern parts of Aktobe regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued