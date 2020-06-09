Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unstable weather expected in Kazakhstan June 9

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
9 June 2020, 07:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected in Kazakhstan on June 9, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

Winds will strengthen to 15-20 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola regions.

Dust storm is expected in some parts of Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Rude wind gusting to 18 mps is forecast for Atyrau region.

Dust storm is also predicted for Mangistau region.

Hail is in store for West Kazakhstan region of the country.

Fog will blanket some parts of North Kazakhstan region during night and morning hours.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and southern parts of Aktobe regions.

