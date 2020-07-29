Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unstable weather expected across Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
29 July 2020, 07:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Atmospheric frontal sections preserve the unstable nature of the weather across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

Squally wind with the gusts up to 15-20 mps, hail and fog are predicted for North Kazakhstan region.

15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps and hail are also expected in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions on July 29.

Forecasters predict 15-20 mps wind in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions.

Foggy weather is expected in Kostanay region. Squally win of 15-20 mps and hail will rule the dy in the region.

Fog will blanket some parts of Akmola region at night and in the morning.

Intense heat remains in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Almaty regions.


