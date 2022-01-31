Unstable weather conditions predicted in Kazakhstan Jan 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts unstable weather conditions are to linger in most of the country causing precipitation mostly as snow, high wind, blizzard and ice-slick. Only the south is to see weather with no precipitation, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

The north and east of Akmola region are to see ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the south as well as 15-20mps wind in the north and northeast.

Aktobe region is to expect ground blizzard in the north at night as well as fog and blizzard in the north and northeast.

Kostanay region is to see ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind in the south as well as for in the west and north.

The west of North Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzard and the region’s west - 15-20mps wind.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground blizzard in the west and south as well as 15-20mps wind in the west.

Fog is to coat the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan, north of Kyzylorda, north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl regions.

Fog and ice-slick are predicted in the east of Almaty region at night as well as west, north and center of Atyrau, northwest of Mangistau regions.