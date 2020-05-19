UNSG invites Kazakh President to join event devoted to development amid COVID-19 pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

During the conversation, practical measures taken by the UN and Kazakhstan to neutralize the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences were discussed. The Head of State praised the actions of the UN Secretary General to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on national health systems and economy. The President noted that current realities have confirmed the central role of the Organization and its agencies, which are at the forefront of global anti-crisis efforts. Kazakhstan fully supports the UN initiatives aimed at strengthening international security and economic recovery.

In turn, António Guterres expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for his consistent support of the UN agenda and significant contribution to the fight against coronavirus at the regional level. The Secretary General welcomed the measures undertaken by Kazakhstan in the field of protecting health of citizens, providing financial assistance to vulnerable segments of the population, supporting businesses and setting a new economic course in the post-crisis period. Along with this, Guterres positively noted Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries in 2020-2021. António Guterres invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take part in «High-Level Segment on Financing for Development in the Context of COVID - 19 .» The event will be held on May 28 in a video conference format with the participation of leaders of several countries and heads of multilateral institutions.

Confirming his participation in the upcoming online forum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the spirit of solidarity and joint efforts of the world community will allow humanity to cope with the threats of the pandemic, to ensure the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the UN Secretary General.

The group of landlocked developing countries consists of 32 states (16 countries in Africa, 10 in Asia, including 5 states in Central Asia and Afghanistan, 4 in Europe and 2 in South America). As part of its chairmanship, Kazakhstan aims to ensure the implementation of the «Vienna Program of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for 2014-2024.»