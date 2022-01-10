Go to the main site
    Unrest in Kazakhstan:  Social discontent taken as the occasion

    10 January 2022, 14:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Destructive forces repeatedly attempted to shatter the country’s stability and run riots,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart said addressing the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Kazinform reports.

    The President stressed that all those activities were cracked down on. He also noted that organizers didn’t give their plans away and proceeded to prepare armed crimes.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that they took people’s discontent with a rise in gas prices in some regions of Kazakhstan as the occasion.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy CSTO President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
