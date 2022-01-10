Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unrest in Kazakhstan:  Social discontent taken as the occasion

10 January 2022, 14:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Destructive forces repeatedly attempted to shatter the country’s stability and run riots,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart said addressing the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Kazinform reports.

The President stressed that all those activities were cracked down on. He also noted that organizers didn’t give their plans away and proceeded to prepare armed crimes.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that they took people’s discontent with a rise in gas prices in some regions of Kazakhstan as the occasion.


