Unlocking the potential: Small and mid-sized businesses grow in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM–Small and medium businesses (SMEs) should become the driving force of the economy and the labor market. That is what Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his address to the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of eighth convocation on March 29. As of March 1, 2023, the number of active SMEs increased by 31.1 percent compared to the previous year. More about the SMEs in Kazakhstan and why their development is important for the nation’s economy is in the latest article of Kazinform.

In his address at the Parliament, President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan needs to shift to a «new economic paradigm,» where SMEs will be a key driving force.

Indeed, SMEs are a significant source of employment, particularly in emerging economies like Kazakhstan.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the number of people employed in SMEs reached 3.9 million as of October 2022. The highest is in Almaty (799,153) and Astana (457,479).

«Overall, creating an open and self-sufficient market economy remains the main priority. Small and medium businesses should become the driving force of the economy and the labor market. Much has been said about this, but no significant shifts in this direction have been made. Therefore, we need to change the emphasis in our economic policy. We need to launch a full range of measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, which should fully feel their significant role in the development of the country,» he told the deputies.

Kazakhstan also needs a «new wave of entrepreneurs able to take responsibility for the economic progress of Kazakhstan.»

«Businesspeople who can build a successful business without access to administrative resources, utilizing entrepreneurial talent and diligence, should become its core,» he added.

How many SMEs are in Kazakhstan?

According to the latest data from the Bureau of National Statistics, there are 2,097,519 SMEs in Kazakhstan and 1,904,656 of them are active.

Of these, there are 1,839,108 small businesses, including 1,653,680 that are active.

There are 2,992 medium size businesses and 2,910 of them are active. Depending on the average annual number of employees and average annual income, business entities have several categories - small entities, including micro entrepreneurship subjects, medium entrepreneurship entities and large entrepreneurship entities. The state statistics uses only the criterion of the average annual number of employees.

In terms of economic activities, the largest share of registered SMEs – 35.5 percent - is in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Other spheres employing large numbers of people include construction, industry and administrative and support services activities.

Kazakhstan seeks to bring the share of SMEs in its GDP to 35 percent by 2025, envisioned in its national project for the development of entrepreneurship. Based on the current values, there is already high probability that this target can be reached ahead of time.

According to the report on entrepreneurial activity in Kazakhstan presented to the President on January 24, the share of SMEs in the nation’s GDP was 33.5 percent at the end of 2021. Small businesses were the key contributors with their share in the GDP amounting to 26.8 percent.

The government reported on December 29, 2022, the share of SMEs in the GDP reached 35.7 percent as of the second quarter in 2022.

In 2021, labor productivity in SMEs increased by 20 percent and reached 8 million tenge ($17,917) per person.

In terms of regions, in 2021, the biggest contribution from SMEs to gross regional product was recorded in the cities of Astana (59 percent of gross regional product), Almaty (47.5 percent) and Shymkent (40.5 percent).

Between January and September 2022, SMEs had a value added of approximately 23.6 trillion tenge to the country’s economy.

Women entrepreneurship is also booming in Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, women lead 44.6 percent of active SMEs or 638,089. These enterprises employ more than one million people, or one-third of those employed in SMEs.