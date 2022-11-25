University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A branch of the University of Calgary is to be opened in Semey city, Abai region, Kazakhstan, next year as part of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Canada, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the 5th Anniversary Plenary Meeting of the Kazakhstan Canada Business Council, Akylbek Kamaldinov, Kazakh ambassador to Canada, said that an agreement was reached to open a branch of the University of Calgary in Semey city next year.

According to the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), the University of Calgary ranks eighth in Canada and 190th in the world. Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev University was the only Kazakh university to enter the ranking placed 1,765th among the world’s 19,8 thousand universities.



