Universities face shortage of student housing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The problem of providing students with accommodation at dormitories still needs to be solved, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said at the Scientific and Education Forum in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

In his words, 30,000 students have been accommodated in dormitories in the past three years. 35 more dormitories for 10,000 students will be put into commission countrywide by the end of the year. 28 universities can fully accommodate their students in dormitories, he noted.

However, some universities still face shortage of student housing.

Namely, 12,500 students of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, 4,000 students of the Kazakh National Women’s Pedagogical University, 4,000 students of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University, 3,000 students of the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University and 6,500 students of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University need to be accommodated at dormitories.

