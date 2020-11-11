Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unity of people is our unique national code – Elbasy

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2020, 17:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev reiterated the importance of people’s unity and mutual assistance, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Elbasy reminded of the importance of such state programs as Tugan zher within the framework of which some 12,000 philanthropists channeled over 270 billion tenge into their small motherlands. As a result, some 4,700 sociocultural facilities have been reconstructed.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstanis always come together in the challenging times. Thus, after the explosions in Arys town many people lost their homes and basically had nowhere to go. Thanks to the entire Kazakhstan, the town has been restored. The same happened after the flooding in Almaty region and after the earthquake in South Kazakhstan region.

«The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan helps low-income families, healthcare workers, schoolchildren and their families amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,» Nazarbayev added.

In his words, all Kazakhstanis know that no one will be left with no hope in sight in the challenging times, whole country will come to the rescue. This is our unique national code, he said.


People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
