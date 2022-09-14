Unity in diversity principle is fundamental for Kazakhstan, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The people of Kazakhstan absorbed traditions of different civilizations and religions, tolerance and openness,» said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital.

The President noted that Kazakhstan through the ages was a bridge between the West and East. Huge nomadic empires inhabited the great steppe. Religious tolerance is a feature present in all of them. For example, as a result of archeological excavations in Almaty region there were found that in the 12-14 centuries Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist temples coexisted there.

The Head of State highlighted that the territory of Kazakhstan in essence is a map representing sacred places of all world religions. Muslims visit the Arystan baba, Yassawi mausoleums, Beket ata underground mosque, and other sacred places. Besides, the oldest mosque dating back to the VIII century built on the foundation of a Christian cathedral is located in Taraz.

As earlier reported, the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started its work at the Palace of Independence. The key theme is the Role of the leaders of the world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic period.



