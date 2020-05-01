Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Unity in Diversity, People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulates on Unity Day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 May 2020, 13:40
Unity in Diversity, People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulates on Unity Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan extended the Unity Day congratulations.

May 1 is the holiday to feature cultural diversity and richness of spiritual traditions of Kazakhstan. Love to motherland, mutual trust and respect, responsibility for the country’s future unit all of us, despite ethnic or religious identity, political and other convictions. The unity is our key value and treasure. People’s unity helped overcome hardships. The model Unity in Diversity was and is one of the key priorities of the state policy, the congratulatory message reads.

The Assembly wishes all good health, wellbeing and confidence in future.



People's Assembly of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events