Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    Unity in diversity is our fundamental principle – Head of State

    21 October 2021, 14:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed how valuable diversity of Kazakhstan's people is, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the extended session of the People Assembly in Nur-Sultan on Thursday, the Head of State said it is quite valuable that representatives of so many ethnicities reside in Kazakhstan. Thanks to this Kazakhstan’s potential is growing and the national unity is strengthening.

    President Tokayev also stressed it is important to celebrate patriotism, mutual respect and peace. It is the task not only for the government, but for all citizens. National unity is the key pillar of a strong state. We must preserve the priceless treasure of our sovereign country for the upcoming generations, he added.

    The Kazakh President also pointed out that unity in Kazakhstan is based on the solid foundation of common values. Unity in diversity is the fundamental principle of preserving and strengthening of national unity, he noted.

    Recall that the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was held in virtual format in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Thursday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed