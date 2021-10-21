Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

Unity in diversity is our fundamental principle – Head of State

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 October 2021, 14:23
Unity in diversity is our fundamental principle – Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed how valuable diversity of Kazakhstan's people is, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the extended session of the People Assembly in Nur-Sultan on Thursday, the Head of State said it is quite valuable that representatives of so many ethnicities reside in Kazakhstan. Thanks to this Kazakhstan’s potential is growing and the national unity is strengthening.

President Tokayev also stressed it is important to celebrate patriotism, mutual respect and peace. It is the task not only for the government, but for all citizens. National unity is the key pillar of a strong state. We must preserve the priceless treasure of our sovereign country for the upcoming generations, he added.

The Kazakh President also pointed out that unity in Kazakhstan is based on the solid foundation of common values. Unity in diversity is the fundamental principle of preserving and strengthening of national unity, he noted.

Recall that the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was held in virtual format in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Thursday.


President of Kazakhstan    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events