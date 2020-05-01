Unity Day is the symbol of our strength, Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated Kazakhstanis on the May 1, the People’s Unity Day of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

The PM highlighted that the Unity Day is the symbol of our strength. Thanks to the unity of the multiethnic society, Kazakhstan overcame all hardships and made strides at various stages of its history.

He expressed confidence that the unity would help cope with today’s challenges and strengthen our common home, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Wish all Kazakhstanis, each family good health, understanding, peace and wellbeing,» the PM’s congratulatory message reads.



