Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Unity Day is the symbol of our strength, Kazakh PM

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 May 2020, 12:00
Unity Day is the symbol of our strength, Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated Kazakhstanis on the May 1, the People’s Unity Day of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

The PM highlighted that the Unity Day is the symbol of our strength. Thanks to the unity of the multiethnic society, Kazakhstan overcame all hardships and made strides at various stages of its history.

He expressed confidence that the unity would help cope with today’s challenges and strengthen our common home, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Wish all Kazakhstanis, each family good health, understanding, peace and wellbeing,» the PM’s congratulatory message reads.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone