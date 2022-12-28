United Nations Square set to appear in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The United Nations Square is expected to appear in the Kazakh capital next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting of the Astana maslikhat supported the proposal of paving the ground for the square ahead of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ visit to Kazakhstan.

The land lying in the head of the Alikhan Bokeikhanov Avenue is set to turn into the United Nations Square.

Head of the Astana Department for Languages’ Development and Archival Affairs Saken Essirkep told the meeting it was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan that came up with the proposal to unveil the United Nations Square in Astana.

Essirkep also added that António Guterres’ visit to Astana is set to take place in March 2023.

Earlier the meeting approved the proposal to name a new district in the Kazakh capital Nura and name one of the streets in the city after heroic fireman Askar Zabikulin.



