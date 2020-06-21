Go to the main site
    United National Testing kicks off in Kazakhstan

    21 June 2020, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The United National Testing kicked off in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    This year 131,755 school graduates are expected to pass tests at large. 82% of them are those who graduated from secondary schools this year that is 15% more as compared to 2019. One of the highlights is that testing, first of all, observes all sanitary requirements. Social distancing is strictly kept at all examination halls. Face masks are obligatory for those attending. Besides, this year testing is to last for 4 hours.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

