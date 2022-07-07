Unique Sarmatian artefacts unearthed in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Unique artefacts dating back to the period of the Sarmatians were unearthed by a research scientific expedition in Kyzylkogin district of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A source at the local historical museum confirmed that the archeologists had discovered remains of an unknown female with jewelry allegedly made of gold.

Despite the burial site dates back to VI-IV centuries AD, the remains are exceptionally well preserved. A necklace made of yellow metal consisting of spherical pieces adorned the women’s neck. The unknown female also had iron bracelets on both of her hands.

A knife made of iron, a bronze needle, a mirror and a sparkly stone of unknown origin were also found in the burial site. The source at the museum says it is unclear how the stone ended up in the burial site.

All artefacts were transported to the museum where they will undergo expert appraisal. Afterwards, they will be added to a special exposition displaying the artefacts dating back to the ancient history of the Caspian region.