Unique open-air concert to be held in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The popular author’s concert of Astana Opera’s conductor, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin Eight Seasons will be held free of charge on June 12 and 13 at the Central City Park amphitheatre, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Opera’s press service.

The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra and virtuoso soloists – concertmaster of the orchestra, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov and Madeniyet Kairatkeri Aisulu Baikenova take part in the concert.

«Several years ago, Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin proposed an interesting project: to combine in one concert two famous works – Vivaldi’s Le Quattro Stagioni and Piazzolla’s Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas. The project, featuring baroque and jazz music, stirred the viewers’ interest. On June 12 and 13, this wonderful program will be presented again. It is a great honour and joy to perform together with the brilliant musicians Bagdat Abilkhanov, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra and the conductor – Maestro Mukhitdin! I sincerely hope that the celebration of classics and jazz will bring many enjoyable moments to the audience,» Aisulu Baikenova shared.

Popular compositions were prepared for the audience’s attention: Antonio Vivaldi’s cycle Le Quattro Stagioni and Astor Piazzolla’s four tango compositions Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas. Eight Seasons is a project that includes classical music combined with the rhythms of contemporary Latin American music and jazz. Both composers, Antonio Vivaldi and Astor Piazzolla, were geniuses and symbols of their era. If Antonio Vivaldi spoke about the life cycle in the Baroque style, then Astor Piazzolla did it in the style of Argentine tango. Vivaldi’s work Le Quattro Stagioni is considered the benchmark of program music.

As a reminder, four concerts: La Primavera, L’Estate, L’Autunno, L’Inverno to this day remain the most performed of the 550 works of the great Venetian. In addition, this music is often featured in movies. At the end of the 1960s, the outstanding Argentinean Astor Piazzolla created a kind of emulation of this work. Astor Piazzolla’s Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas is a set of four tango compositions. He managed to turn ‘folk’ tango into high art, a modern classic, while fully preserving its unique exciting energy.

The concert starts at 8 pm.



