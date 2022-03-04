Unique concert programs to be presented at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Opera International Opera Academy’s attendees, studying with teachers Francesco Medda and Anatoli Goussev, will present unique concert programs on March 4 and 5 at the Baiseitova Chamber Hall. The artists will showcase the successes they achieved perfecting vocal art, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The concert A Passion for Opera, prepared by the students of the vocal teacher from Belgium Francesco Medda, will take place today. The program will feature opera arias from Verdi’s Ernani, Un Ballo in Maschera, Massenet’s Hérodiade, Borodin’s Prince Igor, Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Sadko and others. The viewers will get to know the golden collection of opera works of late Bel Canto and early Verismo, characterized by the emergence of new themes that truthfully reflect the everyday life of ordinary people. During this period, psychological aspects of personal experiences became of interest, exotic elements appeared in music. The opera academy attendees, studying with Maestro Medda, will strive to convey all these particular qualities.

The concert of the students of Anatoli Goussev, the opera coach from Italy, called The Brilliance of Bel Canto, will be held on March 5. Maestro Goussev’s students will pay tribute to the traditions of vocal and performing arts, which originated in the 17th century. ‘Bel Canto’ translates from Italian as ‘beautiful singing’, and in a broader sense means the melodiousness of vocals. The style is characterized by a special lightness and melodiousness of performance, absolute control of breathing, beauty of timbre, and requires perfect vocal technique from the singer.

Opera arias from Luigi and Federico Ricci’s Crispino e la Comare, Donizetti’s Sancia di Castiglia, Anna Bolena, L’Elisir d’Amore, Bellini’s I Capuleti e i Montecchi, I Puritani, Rossini’s La Scala di Seta, as well as the final scene from Verdi’s Ernani and other works await academic singing connoisseurs.

Each of the academy’s instructors has his original teaching methodology and the specificity of working with up-and-coming performers. However, there is no difference when it comes to the desire to invest in young artists the accumulated valuable knowledge and experience.

«Thanks to daily classes with experienced teachers, Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees achieve significant success in mastering vocal skills. Their professionalism is growing day by day. Regular guests of our review concerts can trace this progress,» Timur Urmancheyev, the academy’s artistic director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, says.

Last weekend, the first tour of the Opera Academy’s vocalists took place with great success in Karaganda. The audience of one of the largest cities in the country warmly welcomed the young artists. The creative assessment, which took place at a completely new venue for them, inspired them to new achievements.

It should be noted that this spring, in addition to review performances at Astana Opera, the singers are planning other tours around Kazakhstan.