    Unique collections of Kazakhstani numismatists showcased at exhibition in Nur-Sultan

    13 November 2019, 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An exhibition «Tenge – the Symbol of Independence» dedicated to the celebration of the National Currency Day and Financiers Day of Kazakhstan has kicked off in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    The exhibition will be open till November 15 from 10:00am to 06:00pm at 13, Sh.Kaldayakov Street.

    The exposition offers archival materials about the State Savings Bank’s work in 1923-1937, on introduction of the national currency, development of the design of the first banknotes, coins and on how the tenge changed in 26 years.

    A unique collection of silver coins, banknotes and exhibits, souvenir anniversary banknotes made of gold, rare royal bonds of 1898, state credit notes signed by Konshin in 1909 from the private collection of antiquarians-numismatists Rashit Abdrazakov and Arsen Seksenbaev are showcased at the exhibition.

    The event is organized by the State Archive of Nur-Sultan with the support of the Department for Languages Development and Archival Affairs, Finance Department and representatives of the banks.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Nur-Sultan
