Union of OIC News Agencies hails Kazinform’s 100th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of the UNA Foreign Affairs Hazem Abdo sent a letter congratulating the International News Agency Kazinform on 100th year, Kazinform reports.

«Kazinform has become a reliable source of news and media reports for the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and for many regional and international agencies. It has a wide network of correspondents and a distinguished work team committed to the highest standards of professionalism, accuracy and objectivity in following events and checking information before dissemination,» says the congratulatory letter.

Hazem Abdo, Head of the UNA Foreign Affairs, wished the Kazinform staff further progress, prosperity and brilliance.

Notably, on August 13, the International News Agency Kazinform marked 100 years since its formation in 1920.