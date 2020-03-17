UNICEF sends third medicine aid package to Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) sent third pharmaceutical aid package to Iran in support of children against coronavirus on Monday, IRNA reported.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in addition to medical items, the aid package includes guidelines in the Persian language for protecting children against the deadly virus and creating a secure environment for children at home during outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, UAE and Uzbekistan sent aid packages to Iran on Monday to assist the country in its anti-coronavirus campaign.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia, have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.