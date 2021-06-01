UNICEF recommends Kazakhstan to open all schools in new academic year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Arthur van Diesen, the UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan, addressed the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

The UNICEF recommends Kazakhstan to open all schools in new academic year with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules. Arthur van Diesen stressed that schools should be the last to close down and be the first to open.

According to him, each third pupil around the world had no access to distance learning during the pandemic and Kazakhstani children were no exception.

The Education Ministry acknowledged that urgent measures should be taken to optimize the consequences. UNICEF Kazakhstan recommends monitoring gaps in education. It is recommended to establish and test programs to refresh children’s knowledge through individual approach. He also added that UNICEF is ready to help in developing such programs.



