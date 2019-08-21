UNICEF discussing Aral Sea issue in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The round table discussions were held in Ashgabat to discuss the impact of the Aral Sea crisis and environmental degradation on the healthcare and nutrition of mothers and children, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The event wasorganized by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) together with theMinistry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan to sum up the resultsof joint activity in this sphere.

With the foundingof Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, theInternational Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was established in the 1990swith the aim to finance joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea andimprove the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region.