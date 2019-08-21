Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Ecology

UNICEF discussing Aral Sea issue in Ashgabat

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 August 2019, 22:32
UNICEF discussing Aral Sea issue in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The round table discussions were held in Ashgabat to discuss the impact of the Aral Sea crisis and environmental degradation on the healthcare and nutrition of mothers and children, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The event was organized by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) together with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan to sum up the results of joint activity in this sphere.

With the founding of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was established in the 1990s with the aim to finance joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region.

Aral Sea   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10