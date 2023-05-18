UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday called for continued support for millions of children affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

One hundred days after the deadly earthquakes in the two countries, 2.5 million children in Türkiye and 3.7 million in Syria remain in need of humanitarian assistance, said the fund.

The two initial devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6, followed by thousands of aftershocks, have pushed many families to the brink and left children homeless and without access to essential services, including safe water, education and medical care, and increased protection risks for vulnerable children, it said.

«In the aftermath of the earthquakes, children in both countries have experienced unimaginable loss and grief,» said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in a press release. «The earthquakes struck areas where many families were already incredibly vulnerable. Children have lost family and loved ones, and seen their homes, schools and communities devastated and their entire lives turned upside down.»

At present, vulnerable children in hard-hit areas are exposed to threats, including violence, forced marriage or labor, and school dropout. The education of nearly 4 million school-enrolled children was disrupted, including more than 350,000 refugee and migrant children, said UNICEF.

In Syria, children were already struggling after 12 years of sustained conflict, which has had an impact on all infrastructure and public services. The massive earthquakes in February exacerbated this.

An estimated 51,000 children under the age of 5 are likely to suffer from moderate and severe acute malnutrition and 76,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women need treatment for acute malnutrition. An estimated 1.9 million children have had their education disrupted, with many schools still being used as shelters. Throughout the last 100 days, many of them are still living in incredibly difficult situations, with stress heightened by the additional uncertainty of not knowing when they need to move from one shelter to another, said the fund.

«The road to recovery is a long one, and families will require our continued support,» said Russell. «The long-term impacts of the disaster, including soaring food and energy prices combined with the loss of livelihoods and access to services will push hundreds of thousands of children deeper into poverty. Unless financial assistance and essential services are prioritized for these children and families as part of the immediate and long-term recovery plan, then children will remain at greater risk of exploitation and abuse.»

UNICEF calls on the international community to prioritize a child-focused early recovery and ensure that children's needs are met within funding allocations.

To meet the life-saving needs of earthquake-affected children in Syria, UNICEF is appealing for 172.7 million U.S. dollars to implement its immediate response plan for the earthquakes. To date, 78.1 million dollars has been received, with nutrition, health and education remaining significantly underfunded.

In Türkiye, UNICEF has a shortfall of more than 85 million dollars out of a 196-million-dollar appeal to provide required services to the children in need, it said.