    UNGA President Volkan Bozkır to visit Kazakhstan

    8 July 2021, 17:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Volkan Bozkır, President of the UN General Assembly, is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan as part of his tour of Central Asia on July 8-9, Kazinform cites the press service of the UN in Kazakhstan.

    During the visit, meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Deputy PM – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev as well as the UN county team in Kazakhstan are scheduled.

    Volkan Bozkır was elected President of the UN General Assembly at the 75th session on June 17, 2020.

    The Turkish diplomat with almost 50 years in service was elected from the Western European or other States replacing Tijjani Muhammad-Bande from Nigeria.

    The 75th UNGA session focuses on the fight against COVID-19, reaffirmation of commitment to multilateralism, promotion of humanitarian agenda, gender equality issues, as well as implementation of the 2030 agenda.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

