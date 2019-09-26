Go to the main site
    UNGA Political forum: Tokayev focuses on modernizing educational system, green economy

    26 September 2019, 08:13

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development under the aegis of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

    In his speech, Kazakhstan’s President noted the SDGs agenda until 2030 is a roadmap for the better future to derive benefits from social, technological and economic progress on a par.

    According to his words, Kazakhstan shares the international concern over the fact that the international community lags behind achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. He stressed that it is crucial to join efforts in the coming decades to achieve the results.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the full compliance of the economic, social and environmental policies pursued in Kazakhstan with the objectives of the SDGs agenda until 2030. The Head of State expressed confidence that our country will be able to create an inclusive society, ensure sustainable economic growth and clean environment, as well as develop more efficient and accountable institutions.

    As part of the implementation of these tasks Mr. Tokayev mentioned launching of «Listening State» concept the main purpose of which is to ensure dialogue between the government and the people. In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the importance of modernizing the educational system, as well as the development of green and digital economy, infrastructure. These directions, in his opinion, are powerful driving forces of economic prosperity and progress for all of mankind.

    Speaking about the experience of Kazakhstan, the Head of State emphasized that 80% of the sustainable development goals are integrated into the state strategic programs.

    «In 2018 Kazakhstan, in close collaboration with the UN institution, introduced an institutional architecture to help achieving SDGs. The first forum on sustainable development goals was the main event of the Astana Economic Forum-2019. In July of the current year, we presented the first Voluntary National Survey of Kazakhstan», noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Noting the active involvement of Kazakhstan in the achievement of the SDGs at the regional and international levels, the President proposed a number of measures.

    Firstly, it is necessary to ensure the rational use of financial resources allocated for the SDGs.

    Secondly, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of the goals of the Islamic Food Security Organization (OIFS), created on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. OIFC goals aimed at solving the problems of desertification, deforestation, erosion, salinization, as well as ensuring social security. He expressed the hope that in the near future all 57 OIC member-states will join the initiative.

    As another effective measure, the President cited the establishment of a Center for Sustainable Development for the states of Central Asia and Afghanistan. According to him, the center would accelerate the implementation of the SDGs not only in Kazakhstan but in other states of Central Asia and Afghanistan.

