UNGA: Kazakh President notes four global disturbing trends

Alzhanova Raushan
25 September 2019, 10:21
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named four global disturbing trends, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s President arrived in New York to partake in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at the event Mr. Tokayev named main causes for concerns amid today’s geopolitical and geo-economical transformations.

«In my view, the alarming new global reality is influenced by the following major trends:

First, a growing number of unresolved conflicts and tensions in various parts of the world have revived old dividing lines and created new ones, bringing world powers on the verge of full-scale military stand-offs.

Second, we all suffer from the lack of trust among global and regional actors. It leads to an erosion of the current security and arms control architecture, resulting in a renewed arms race.

These challenges are aggravated by restrictive sanctions, trade wars, an intense rivalry in space, cyber technology and artificial intelligence. All of the above represent alarming facets of the deepening fundamental crisis.

Third, the widening social, economic and technological inequalities, growing disparities between the North and South, together with the emerging global debt crisis, are distorting the existing world economic landscape.

Consequently, we are witnessing the rise of protectionism and nationalistic policies, which undermine international partnerships and cooperation.

Fourth, environmental degradation has become one of the most destabilizing factors globally.

The impact of climate change in Central Asia, particularly, will result in the dramatic existential challenges, like desertification, melting of glaciers and subsequent depletion of drinking and irrigation water.

In this complex environment, Kazakhstan firmly pursues a policy of inclusive and sustainable development, comprehensive dialogue and peaceful endeavors», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 74th session of the United Nation General Assembly.

It bears to remind that in the framework of the UN General Assembly, the Head of State held a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of other states. In particular, Mr. Tokayev met with Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein King of Jordan, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, President of Switzerland Uli Maurer and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

