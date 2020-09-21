Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UNGA High-Level Meeting starts its work

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 September 2020, 19:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The High-Level Meeting to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations within the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly starts its work virtually.

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, UN Secretary-General António Guterres are expected to address the meeting. It will also feature leaders of foreign countries. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to deliver a video message in English.

The Kazakh President is expected to outline consolidation of global efforts in settling pressing international issues, including fight against cOVID-19, global economic growth rehabilitation, counterterrorism, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

More than 180 countries are expected to attend the event.



