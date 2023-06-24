Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Unfolding events is an internal affair of Russia – President

    24 June 2023, 17:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The President of Russia informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the situation in the country.

    President Tokayev noted that the unfolding events is an internal affair of Russia. Constitutional order and supremacy of law are the essential conditions for maintaining law and order in the country. It is the foundation of security of the society and its successful development.

    Vladimir Putin thanked Kazakhstan for showing understanding of the situation in the Russian Federation.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    National Guard and tourist police new uniform presented
    Head of State familiarizes with new app Qorgau ensuring road safety
    Kazakh President surveys Counterdrug project
    Fight against crime should be uncompromising – Head of State
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events