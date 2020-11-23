Go to the main site
    UNESCO Water Family: Cooperation in Education and Science in Central Asia

    23 November 2020, 11:45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM At the occasion of the Silk Road of Knowledge online conference held on 25-27 November 2020, a pre-conference online event on «UNESCO Water Family: Cooperation in Education and Science in Central Asia» will be organized on 24 November 2020 by the German-Kazakh University in partnership with UNESCO office in Almaty.

    UNESCO Water Family consists of international centers under the auspices of UNESCO, UNESCO chairs on water resources and National UNESCO-IHP (Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme) Committees working in the area of sustainable water management, the official website of the UNESCO Office in Almaty reads.

    The meeting aims to identify the needs and to agree on a common approach for promoting better networking and partnership among the UNESCO Water Family, water related research and educational institutions in Central Asian countries.

    To register, please fill the registration form by this link.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Education Central Asia UNESCO Science and research
