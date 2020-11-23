Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UNESCO Water Family: Cooperation in Education and Science in Central Asia

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 November 2020, 11:45
ALMATY. KAZINFORM At the occasion of the Silk Road of Knowledge online conference held on 25-27 November 2020, a pre-conference online event on «UNESCO Water Family: Cooperation in Education and Science in Central Asia» will be organized on 24 November 2020 by the German-Kazakh University in partnership with UNESCO office in Almaty.

UNESCO Water Family consists of international centers under the auspices of UNESCO, UNESCO chairs on water resources and National UNESCO-IHP (Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme) Committees working in the area of sustainable water management, the official website of the UNESCO Office in Almaty reads.

The meeting aims to identify the needs and to agree on a common approach for promoting better networking and partnership among the UNESCO Water Family, water related research and educational institutions in Central Asian countries.

To register, please fill the registration form by this link.


Almaty   Education    Central Asia   UNESCO   Science and research  
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today's Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
