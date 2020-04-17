UNESCO Little Artists Exhibition: Call for artwork!

ALMATY. KAZINFORM COVID-19 has presented a host of new challenges for parents and guardians of young children, the majority of whom are out of school. Yet confinement can also be an opportunity for learning, creativity and discovery.

To encourage this creativity, UNESCO is inviting children between ages 6 and 12 to draw a UNESCO World Heritage site that matters to them, from now until 17 May 2020. This could be a World Heritage site in their own community, a memory from a recent family vacation, or a place they saw in a book, movie or TV show. To learn more about the stories behind each World Heritage site, you may wish to explore the World Heritage List on the UNESCO website, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

UNESCO will be exhibiting a selection of these drawings, chosen for their artistry, originality and diversity on the UNESCO website.

Entries require parental or guardian consent and must be shared through their Instagram account on behalf of the participating child. To be eligible, the Instagram account through which the entries are published MUST be set as Public so that they are visible to UNESCO.

How to participate:

1 – Follow UNESCO on Instagram

2 – «Like» the post on the UNESCO Little Artists Exhibition Call

3 – Publish a picture and short description of an artwork inspired by a World Heritage site on Instagram, including the artist’s name, age and country, using the hashtag #ShareOurHeritage and tagging @unesco

4 – Share the UNESCO Little Artists Exhibition Call post as an Instagram story with the hashtag #ShareOurHeritage and @unesco tag

We hope that through this initiative, children will be able to express their creativity during this difficult time and learn more about the world's extraordinary cultural heritage. Teachers, including from members of the UNESCO Associated Schools Network, are encouraged to support and share this initiative among their networks. An online series developed especially for young audiences entitled Patrimonito's World Heritage Adventures» is also available on the UNESCO website.